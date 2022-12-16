Etihad Airways to expand in India, weekly flights to increase from 77 to 118 – Details you shouldn’t miss

As a part of its expansion plans in India, Etihad Airways is mulling on increasing its flight network with additional services to Ahmedabad, Chennai, Cochin and Delhi starting from early next year. Moreover, the carrier has also announced plans to launch a daily flight service to Kolkata from Abu Dhabi from March 26, 2023. After the start of the new daily flight, there will be a total of seven weekly non-stop services to Kolkata.

According to a report by news agency PTI quoting a release by Etihad, the flights will be operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, offering 8 seats in business class and 150 in economy class. “In parallel with re-establishing air links to Kolkata, Etihad will boost its network with additional services to Ahmedabad (bringing it up to 2 daily flights) and Chennai (twice daily),” an Etihad Airways spokesperson told the news agency.

Also Read | AI launches Mumbai-San Francisco direct flight; increases India-US frequency to 40 non-stop flights

Cochin to have 13 flights weekly from March 2023

The Gulf carrier also announced that Cochin will have an additional 6 flights per week. The additional flights, starting from March 26, 2023, will bring the total number of flights to Cochin to 13 per week. From April 24 next year, Etihad will also fly an additional daily service to Delhi and Mumbai. The spokesperson of the carrier said that the reintroduction of flights to Kolkata and the frequency increases on other routes will significantly grow Etihad’s footprint in India, from 77 weekly flights to 118 weekly flights.

Also Read | Centre’s focus on last-mile connectivity to Tier-III cities, direct Air India flight between Mumbai-San Francisco launched

According to the official release quoted by PTI, Senior Vice President for Global Sales & Cargo at Etihad Airways Martin Drew said, “Our return to Kolkata will also come at the same time as we go double daily to New York, providing better access between India and the United States via Abu Dhabi where our guests can take advantage of our US pre-clearance facility for a seamless arrival into the states.”