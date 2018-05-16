Etihad Airways introduces AI robot Sophia to Abu Dhabi

Sophia is officially the first robot to race Yas Marina Circuit, ride the world’s fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and experience the beauty of Louvre Abu Dhabi in a new video released by Etihad Airways

Sophia, the first humanoid robot, who has received citizenship from Saudi Arabia, is well known in India as she visited the country twice recently. Sophia is making news again, in Abu Dhabi. Popular UAE influencer Khalid al Ameri joins Sophia the Robot – the world’s most advanced artificially intelligent robot – to explore Abu Dhabi and discover all the excitement and emotions one can experience on a visit to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Sophia is officially the first robot to race Yas Marina Circuit, ride the world’s fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and experience the beauty of Louvre Abu Dhabi in a new video released by Etihad Airways. She is accompanied throughout by Khalid al Ameri, a popular Emirati personality known for creating heartfelt videos about himself and his family on social media.

Sophia is the AI-powered robot famous for speaking at the United Nations and interviewing a number of celebrities and world leaders. She was recently named the United Nations Development Programme’s first ever Innovation Champion for Asia and the Pacific.

The video showcases Sophia’s visit to Abu Dhabi and chronicles her adventures around the city’s landmarks to experience a range of emotions and achieve her ultimate goal which is to feel.

Sophia visited Abu Dhabi as a spokesperson for the future of innovation and technology in aviation at ATM. During her visit she was able to visit several of the emirate’s top tourist destinations including Emirates Palace, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and the newly-opened Hala Desert Oasis Experience.