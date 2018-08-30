Essel Group buys first cruise ship from P&O Australia

Pacific Jewel cruise ship

Essel Group, a multi-faceted business conglomerate, with a legacy of over 90 years, has announced the appointment of industry veteran Jurgen Bailom as president & CEO of the group’s upcoming cruise line business, Zen Cruises Private Limited (an Essel Group enterprise). Bailom will steer the company on a course to captivate Indian cruise passengers with an offering par excellence. With Bailom’s appointment, Essel Group heralds the announcement of India’s premium cruise line with the purchase of its first ship, the Pacific Jewel – a 70,285-ton, 2000 passenger ship from P&O Australia.

Bailom said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the Essel Group which has done pioneering work across sectors and consider it a great opportunity to be at the helm of India’s first cruise company. India has a 6,632 km long coastline along nine states and two union territories which presents tremendous potential to promote and grow cruise tourism in India. We intend to take the cruise liner experience to a new level for people in India, and I look forward to unveiling our plans soon.”

With a career spanning over 30 years in the cruise and hospitality industry, Bailom was president & CEO of Grupo Vidanta Cruises prior to Essel Group.