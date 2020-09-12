Ensure no photography inside flights or face suspension for two weeks: DGCA to airlines

DGCA said flight will be restored only after the airline has taken all the necessary punitive action against those responsible for violation.

Days after the alleged violation of safety protocols by mediapersons on a flight in which Kangana Ranaut was traveling was reported, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday said that from now on, if any such violation happens on any scheduled passenger aircraft, the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day. It said that as per rules, no person is allowed to take photographs in flight but airlines have failed to follow these stipulations primarily because of ‘lack of diligence’.

“As per Rule 13 of the Aircraft Rules 1937, no person shall take, or cause of permit to be taken, at a government aerodrome or from an aircraft in flight, any photographs except in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of a permission in writing granted by the Director-General, a Joint Director General, a Deputy Director-General or the Director of Regulations and information of the Civil Aviation Department,” the DGCA said in a statement.

The regulator, however, noted that in spite of such regulations, the airlines had failed to follow these stipulations primarily because of a lack of diligence. It said that such deviations result in a compromise in maintaining the highest standards of safety and, therefore, is not to be allowed.

“Keeping this in mind, it has been decided that from now on in case any such violation occurs on any scheduled passenger aircraft, the scheduled of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day i.e the day following,” the regulator said.

The DGCA further stated that flight will be restored only after the airline has taken all the necessary punitive action against those responsible for the violation.