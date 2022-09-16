Enjoy scenic beauty on Mumbai-Goa train journey! Indian Railways adds Vistadome coach to Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express

Good news for train passengers on Mumbai-Goa route. To let travellers enjoy the scenic ghats in the monsoon season and relish a close-to-nature experience , Indian Railways has added a Vistadome coach to Train no. 22119/22120 Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express. The coach will run with Tejas Express from 15th September 2022 to 31st October 2022. Check Indian Railways tweet:

Enjoy the monsoon in the Ghats!



Relish a close-to-nature experience on Vistadome Coach, added to Train no. 22119/22120 Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express from 15.09.22 to 31.10.22. pic.twitter.com/Pcqsd3NQ9e — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 15, 2022

Indian railways has introduced Vistadome coaches on various train running on scenic routes. This not only lets passengers enjoy the view more, it also gives a push to the region’s tourism sector. Vistadome coaches have been attached to train running in Araku Valley region in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal’s Himalayan region, Shimla-Kalka route, Mangaluru-Bengaluru route, etc., apart from Mumbai-Goa section.



From the time they have come to service, Vistadome coaches have been a big hit among the travellers. Their glass ceilings, wide windows, rotational seats and viewing deck attract travellers from all across India. Not just braod gauge, Indian Railways introduced Vistadome coaches on Meter Gauge and Narrow Gauge trains as well like Mhow – Patalpani – Kalakund train, Billimora – Waghai train, Shimla- Kalka and more.

Fare of Vistadome coaches:

According to Indian Railways circular dated 06 September 2021 the base fare of Vistadome AC coaches is 1.1 times of base fare of executive class of Shatabdi Express trains. Other charges such as reservation fee, superfast charge, Goods and Services Tax (GST), etc., as applicable for EC class shall be levied separately. There is no concession in the Vistadome coach fare and all passengers are charged full fare. Minimum chargeable distance is 50 km. In Vistadome coaches, normal child fare rules are applied. Normal cancellation and refund rule as applicable for the Executive Class are applicable in for Vistadome coaches as well.

To get a train ticket to travel in Vistadome coaches one can follow the prescribed steps on IRCTC app or website. Reserved Indian Railways train ticket for Vistadome coaches can be booked on the IRCTC website or the IRCTC train ticket booking app.