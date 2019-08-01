Enjoy majestic view of Chambal Gorge from Kota’s Garadia Mahadev Temple! Know more

Garadia Mahadev Temple Kota:
Garadia Mahadev Temple Kota: A breathtaking view to behold! The Garadia Mahadev Temple which is a noted shrine in the city of Kota in Rajasthan has become a strong magnet for the tourism industry this season! This year, among the several tourists visiting the place, around 121 visitors will be international tourists, not a big number but considering it remote location it is a good start. The total tickets worth around Rs 65 lakhs were sold here, according to a recent Dainik Bhaskar report. Located near the pristine beauty of the Chambal River, the holy shrine boasts of the spectacular View Point which offers a panoramic scenery of the Chambal river, adjoining plains and gorges. We take a look at some very interesting and crucial facts about the Garadia Mahadev Temple in Kota:
- The temple is located near the national highway-76 that leads to the areas of Dabi and Chittorgarh. The View Point and shrine are included in the Mukundra National park area. The Mukundara Tiger Reserve is around 50 kilometres from Kota and tigers are often relocated at the reserve from the Ranthambore Reserve.
- With the panoramic views offered by the majestic temple, tourists can enjoy spectacular scenic beauty with peaceful surroundings. It is known to provide one of the most mesmerising views near the Chambal River, gorge and the plains.
- How to reach the shrine at the Garadia Mahadev Temple in Kota: Upon reaching Kota, one can take a local bus or hire a rickshaw or taxi from anywhere in the city, to reach the temple. The temple shrine can be reached by descending a few steps where one can pay respects to Lord Shiva. The place is a little remote and isolated from regular tourist hotspots however, the journey becomes worthwhile with the resounding peace and tranquility.
- Most tourists recount being stunned by the sheer beauty and the memorable view of the temple. The spot is also quite popular as a picnic destination. Ardent nature lovers can sit at the view point for hours, absorbing the serenity and pristine beauty.
- Budding poets, writers and artists often look for inspiration by the still, blue waters and the surrounding wilderness. The temple area offers nature’s splendour and privacy
