Enjoy majestic view of Chambal Gorge from Kota’s Garadia Mahadev Temple! Know more

This year around 121 international tourists will be visiting the Garadia Mahadev Temple of Kota (https://www.tourism.rajasthan.gov.in/kota.html)

Garadia Mahadev Temple Kota: A breathtaking view to behold! The Garadia Mahadev Temple which is a noted shrine in the city of Kota in Rajasthan has become a strong magnet for the tourism industry this season! This year, among the several tourists visiting the place, around 121 visitors will be international tourists, not a big number but considering it remote location it is a good start. The total tickets worth around Rs 65 lakhs were sold here, according to a recent Dainik Bhaskar report. Located near the pristine beauty of the Chambal River, the holy shrine boasts of the spectacular View Point which offers a panoramic scenery of the Chambal river, adjoining plains and gorges. We take a look at some very interesting and crucial facts about the Garadia Mahadev Temple in Kota: