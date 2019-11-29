Enjoy Kochi’s luxury cruise tour packages with Sagararani: check rates

Sagararani offers A/c Conference rooms and has an open-air upper deck where entertainment happens. (photo credit: sagararani.in)

Pay attention travellers! An affordable luxury cruise of our very own country awaits you. Every traveller and sea lover should grab this amazing opportunity offered by Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd. a Government of Kerala undertaking.

Sagararani is one of a kind luxury cruise with a wide variety of tour packages. The cruise is available every two hours in the entirety of the day. Experience the magical backwaters of Kochi with an added assurance of safety.

The cruise offers A/c Conference rooms, trained and professional crew for assistance. It also has a restaurant and a music floor. Additionally, onboard entertainment is also available for guests. The conference room can host parties, meetings and get-togethers. Sagararani has an open-air upper deck where entertainment happens.

The main attractions during the cruise are Bolgatty Palace, Cochin Shipyard, Cochin Port Trust, International Container Transshipment Terminal, Mattanchery, Vypeen, Fort Kochi and Chinese Fishing nets among others. It would be an unforgettable experience for any tourist looking to spend time in god’s own country, Kerala!

The following tour packages are available for the luxury cruise:

Morning Cruise

Timings: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Package For 50 Persons

Extra Persons Rs. 300 each

Availability: All 7 Days

Price: Rs 25000

Prenoon Cruise

Timings: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Package For 50 Persons

Extra Persons Rs.300 each

Available On: All 7 Days

Price: Rs 25000

Afternoon Cruise

Timings:1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Package For 50 Persons

Extra Persons Rs.300 each

Available On: All 7 Days

Price: Rs 25000

Special Cruise

Timings: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Package For 90 Persons

Tea & Snacks available

Available On: All 7 Days

Price: Rs 35000

Sunset Cruise

Timings: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Package For 89 Persons

Available On: All 7 Days

Price: Rs 31000 / 35000

Dinner Cruise

Timings: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Package For 50 Persons

The non-veg Dinner menu included with the package. Extra Person Rs.400 each

Available On: All 7 Days

Price: Rs 25000 / 18000

All this without burning a hole in the pocket! The price for a single adult passenger is Rs 350. The price on weekends and holidays is Rs 400. Other than that, the Sagararani cruise offers packages for school and colleges for Rs 18,000 and Rs 19,000 respectively. They are only available on weekdays. Advance bookings are required for the same.