Enjoy Kochi’s luxury cruise tour packages with Sagararani: check rates

The cruise is available every two hours in the entirety of the day. Experience the magical backwaters of Kochi with an added assurance of safety.
Pay attention travellers! An affordable luxury cruise of our very own country awaits you. Every traveller and sea lover should grab this amazing opportunity offered by Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd. a Government of Kerala undertaking.
Sagararani is one of a kind luxury cruise with a wide variety of tour packages. The cruise is available every two hours in the entirety of the day. Experience the magical backwaters of Kochi with an added assurance of safety.
The cruise offers A/c Conference rooms, trained and professional crew for assistance. It also has a restaurant and a music floor. Additionally, onboard entertainment is also available for guests. The conference room can host parties, meetings and get-togethers. Sagararani has an open-air upper deck where entertainment happens.
The main attractions during the cruise are Bolgatty Palace, Cochin Shipyard, Cochin Port Trust, International Container Transshipment Terminal, Mattanchery, Vypeen, Fort Kochi and Chinese Fishing nets among others. It would be an unforgettable experience for any tourist looking to spend time in god’s own country, Kerala!
The following tour packages are available for the luxury cruise:
Morning Cruise
Timings: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Package For 50 Persons
Extra Persons Rs. 300 each
Availability: All 7 Days
Price: Rs 25000
Prenoon Cruise
Timings: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Package For 50 Persons
Extra Persons Rs.300 each
Available On: All 7 Days
Price: Rs 25000
Afternoon Cruise
Timings:1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
Package For 50 Persons
Extra Persons Rs.300 each
Available On: All 7 Days
Price: Rs 25000
Special Cruise
Timings: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Package For 90 Persons
Tea & Snacks available
Available On: All 7 Days
Price: Rs 35000
Sunset Cruise
Timings: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Package For 89 Persons
Available On: All 7 Days
Price: Rs 31000 / 35000
Dinner Cruise
Timings: 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Package For 50 Persons
The non-veg Dinner menu included with the package. Extra Person Rs.400 each
Available On: All 7 Days
Price: Rs 25000 / 18000
All this without burning a hole in the pocket! The price for a single adult passenger is Rs 350. The price on weekends and holidays is Rs 400. Other than that, the Sagararani cruise offers packages for school and colleges for Rs 18,000 and Rs 19,000 respectively. They are only available on weekdays. Advance bookings are required for the same.
