Enjoy exciting wildlife safaris, sleep under the stars! Post Diwali, how to plan your next jungle safari

Gear up for jungle safaris, post Diwali! Remember Rudyard Kipling’s ‘Mowgli’ ? The much loved jungle boy’s adventures in the wild won the hearts of children and grown ups alike! Now that Diwali festivities are over, what’s next on your travel plans, if not for a dash of adventure in the form of jungle safaris?

How to plan travel itinerary

Google is probably the first point of check when you plan your travel itinerary but why not prepare yourself thoroughly with books, which offer a more insightful narrative?

Indeed, the very idea of undertaking a journey feels like home itself, with everyday ingredients of planning, booking and finalising their travel details as standard toppings to the culinary offerings they lovingly prepare in their own homes.

In fact, before getting started with your trip, a reading of the award winning writer and poet Nabaneeta Dev Sen’s ‘On a Truck Alone to McMahon’ , translated by Arunava Sinha offers a fascinating first-personal, humorous account of how she travels all the way to the McMahon line on a truck 1984. Don’t mistake this for a travel book, it is about the experience of journeying into the unknown terrain and getting there safely amidst many uncertainties and social biases.

With a dash of humour and candour, the book captures the iconic writer’s encounters with many individuals along her journey and their reactions to her solo trip. The book often underlies how differently most Indians react to a woman’s decision to travel alone in these uncertain times.

Reading this book will provide you with valuable insights and good laughs as you plan your ‘daring adventure’ trip too!

Jungle Safari: How to prioritise safety

It comes as no big surprise that travelling post-Diwali is witnessing an uptick. Safety protocols are more important now as you head outdoors and into the wild. Tuck in more sanitisers and masks as you pack. The only way to keep the fun and the spirit of adventure in travel is to be responsible and adhere to safety protocols at all times.

What accommodation facilities are there in a jungle safari?

Wondering what your ‘jungle’ accommodation will be like? From the traditional mud dwellings to tented camps, stone cottages, colonial style bungalows to luxury royal forest safari lodges, there are plenty of options for travellers to choose from.

Best jungle safari experiences on offer!

Thomas Cook and SOTC’s Safari & Jungle Experiences offer safety in terms of providing safe and secluded rugged landscapes including forests and meandering hilles from the plains of the Brahmaputra to the Sundarbans and the country’s top game reserves including Corbett, which is viewed as the ultimate tiger safari destination for wildlife lovers and travellers, and Ranthambore National Park, Bandhavgarh National Park, Kaziranga National Park among others.

Immersive experiences such as picnic lunches and sundowners at an observation tower add a touch of quaint charm to an otherwise heady and exciting round up of activities.

From cycling, bird watching to village walks alongside local herdsmen and campfires with bush dining, Thomas Cook and SOTC have incorporated a range of rejuvenation options including spa-wellness.

Wildlife safaris became, well, ‘wild’ so that travellers can savour the thrill of exploring unknown terrains, and over the decades, the popularity of daring jungle safaris across the world has boomed to the pinnacle that we still witness around us today.

So the next time you plan your jungle safari, feel confident reaching out to explore the wilderness on your own terms, just as Nabaneeta Dev Sen in ‘On a Truck Alone to McMahon’!