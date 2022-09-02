Enhanced rail connectivity to Nagaland: Donyi Polo Express now connects Shokhuvi to Nahalagun via Guwahati

Indian Railways is working towards strengthening North East connectivity and bringing prosperity in the region. Nagaland got its 2nd railway station after a gap of more than 100 years with the commissioning of new terminal at Shokhuvi last week. The 15817/15818 Donyi Polo Express has now been extended up to Shokhuvi Railway station ensuring seamless rail connectivity between Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh via Guwahati, Assam. Connecting further parts of Nagaland to the rest of the nation, the train will fasten the socio-econmic development of Nagaland and will boost tourism in the state. The train will also reduce dependency on road transport and save time.

Strengthening of Connectivity in Northeast by @NarendraModi Govt continues:



Nagaland got its 2nd railway stn after a gap of more than 100 years with the commissioning of new terminal at Shokhuvi.



The extension of Donyi Polo Express was also flagged off from Shokhuvi Railway Stn pic.twitter.com/MzxY0iO1ct — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 29, 2022

During the flagging off of Donyi Polo Express from Shokhuvi Railway Station, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that it was a historic day for Nagaland. “We’re getting the 2nd railway terminal passenger services after a gap of more than 100 years on Dhansari–Shokhuvi railway line. Elated to flag-off Donyi Polo Express from Shokhuvi station, an alternative route for Nagaland and Manipur passengers to Guwahati,” Riu tweeted.

Today is a historic day for Nagaland. We're getting the 2nd railway terminal passenger services after a gap of more than 100yrs on Dhansari–Shokhuvi railway line. Elated to flag-off Donyi Polo Exp. from Shokhuvi station, an alt. route for N'land & Manipur passengers to Guwahati pic.twitter.com/JbOVRtJLtF — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) August 26, 2022

“I request Northeast Frontier Railway to ensure that the Dimapur Railway Station gets its due share of development so that it expands further and continues to serve not only the residents of Nagaland but also of Manipur and the neighbouring districts of Assam,” Riu added.

Bringing Prosperity to Northeast 🇮🇳!



Major milestone achieved towards northeast connectivity with the completion of the first phase of Dimapur-Kohima New BG Line Project and extension of Donyi Polo Express upto Shokhuvi Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/XZw6JptR03 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 26, 2022

Work on Dimapur-Kohima new BG rail line project is going on fast track. Dimapur-Kohima new BG line project is a project of national importance. Despite daunting topography, bad approach road, short working hours due to frequent drizzle or downpour and long rainy season, phase 1 between Dhansiri and Shokhuvi has been completed. Phase 2 will connect Shokhuvi with Pherima and in Phase 3 Zubza near Kohima will get linked with Pherima.



The 81 KM long track bewteen Dimapur and Kohima will have 20 tunnels, 24 major bridges, 158 minor bridges, 8 railway stations, 4 ROBs and 32 RUBs and limited height subways. The Kohima-Dimapur rail project is part of PM Narendra Modi’s act east policy. The project was initiated in 2016 and will pass through four districts of Nagaland.