Embrace the Rain: Monsoon travel demand surges by 32%, mountains reign supreme

The monsoon season is here, and so is the opportunity for travel enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature. According to global hospitality technology company OYO, there has been a remarkable 32% increase in booking demand during the monsoon season compared to last year.

This surge in travel demand can primarily be attributed to leisure destinations, indicating a growing inclination among travellers to embark on vacations during the rainy season. Traditionally, vacations have been synonymous with the summer season, but this trend showcases a shift in preferences, with individuals now seeking delightful getaways amidst the monsoon showers.

Over 120% demand surge for mountain travel

Unsurprisingly, mountains have emerged as the clear favourite this monsoon, experiencing a staggering 124% surge in travel demand. The top mountain destinations that have captured the imaginations of travellers this season include Nainital, Mussoorie, Shimla, Lonavala, and Ooty. These places entice visitors with their serene landscapes, breathtaking views, and pleasant weather, making them sought-after choices for those seeking a rejuvenating getaway amidst nature’s embrace.

Beach destinations have also witnessed a notable uptick of 112% compared to last year. Among the beach destinations, Goa and Pondicherry have emerged as the top choices, closely followed by offbeat destinations like Digha, Alibaug, and Kollam. This growing desire among travellers to explore lesser-known beach destinations during the monsoon reflects a yearning for unique experiences and a break from conventional tourist spots.

Increase in traction in spiritual destinations

Moreover, spiritual destinations have also seen increased traction during the monsoon, with Varanasi, Puri, Tirupati, Amritsar, and Haridwar emerging as the top choices. These places hold immense religious and cultural significance, and the monsoon season adds an extra touch of tranquillity and spiritual aura to the overall experience.

Travelling during the monsoon season offers a distinctive perspective on popular tourist destinations. The rain-washed landscapes, cooler temperatures, and fewer crowds create an ambiance that is both refreshing and rejuvenating. It allows travellers to connect with nature in a more intimate way and indulge in activities like trekking, sightseeing, or simply unwinding amidst the beauty of their chosen destination.