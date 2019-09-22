Eight places to visit for peace and relaxation

Nordfjord, Norway

Lumahai Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

While Hawaii is a haven for those looking to relax in the beautiful beaches, Lumahai is particularly special for those who want to get away from it all. Located on the north shore of Kauai, at the mouth of Lumaha’i River, this white sand beach is ideal for lounging in the sun, or for experienced surfers to catch some waves. The beach also unique in the sense that its features undergo changes during the year from summer to winter and in the spring season too. As there are no reefs in the coastline, the surf is very strong and high. It’s therefore not recommended for swimming, and even surfing is not allowed at times during the year.

Blue Lagoon, Iceland

Blue Lagoon is by far the most popular tourist destination that Iceland has to offer. Firstly, Iceland in itself is super picturesque for the unreal Northern Lights that cover the sky. Think of watching the lights above you instill a sense of calm while soaked in a geothermal spa, which is the Blue Lagoon! It is located in a lava field and attached to a world-renowned resort, where you can soak in the warm waters even when the temperatures are freezing outside. The milky blue water at the spa is rich in salts and has a high silica content. It is a byproduct from the nearby geothermal power plant of Svartsengi where superheated water is released from the ground near a lava flow. The lagoon is accessible to wheelchair users and boasts of a private changing room for people with special needs too.

Cape Elizabeth is a town in Cumberland Country, Maine in the US. For those looking for some solace, what could be more idyllic than strolling the cape, and exploring lighthouses? The town derives its name from the Cape Elizabeth Light (or Two Lights lighthouse) that has been active there since 1874. It is also the location for the Beach to Beacon 10K road race that starts at Crescent Beach State Park and ends at Portland Head Light. It draws runners from across the US and elite athletes from across the globe. Other than boasting of an interesting history and classic New England architecture, Cape Elizabeth is also one of the best places to get the juiciest lobster.

Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada

A hamlet located in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies, Lake Louise is known for its turquoise, glacier-fed lake surrounded by high peaks, overlooking a stately chateau. Campers and hikers can settle by the lake’s perfectly blue waters and gaze at mountain views that seem almost too pristine to be real. In a setting that soothing, even the most drained and lost souls can reclaim their sanity. There are hiking trails which are organised from the lake, then in summer, there’s a canoe dock for travellers. In the winter season, a skating rink on the frozen lake is put in place, making way for a perfect, relaxing vacation for outdoor lovers.

Seven Sisters, East Sussex, England

Anglophilesm, or admirers of Britain, will find paradise in East Sussex, especially between the towns of Seaford and Eastbourne , where the Seven Sisters are located, in the form of a series of chalk cliffs by the English Channel. All bibliophiles have pictured themselves amidst lush greenery, portrayed in a Victorian novel. This place is the closest you’ll get to attaining that dream. Rolling green hills and a close proximity to the English channel make Seven Sisters the quintessential English countryside. Take a stroll there, with the cool breeze playing with your hair, and watch monotony and stress will die a silent death.

Rio Celeste Falls, Costa Rica

Located in Tenorio Volcano National Park, Rio Celeste is known for its vividly blue colour, almost unlike any other waterfall in the world. It might seem uncanny, but is actually a reaction of volcanic chemicals in the water. There are treks organised that culminate at the falls. For those who seek thrill in relaxation, this place in Costa Rica is a must go.

Nordfjord, Norway

Nordfjord is one of the top destinations in Norway thanks to its breathtaking views. Visitors there are greeted by a beautiful stretch of coastline, towering mountains and mainland Europe’s biggest glacier—Jostedalsbreen. One can take a long, slow pleasure cruise along the fjord and see a wide array of sights in just a two-hour trip. For anyone who is looking to find their inner peace in unison with the nature, this is the perfect place to be.

Navagio Beach, Greece

Navagio means “shipwreck”, and the beach is essentially an exposed cove. Legend has it that the beach was once a hotspot for smugglers, but you won’t find a lot of wreckage these days. Instead, one is bound to find crystal blue water and pristine sands, providing the much needed fodder to souls looking for a break. The Navagio Beach’s rugged but serene landscapes will make anyone melt with awe.