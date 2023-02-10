Ecotourism: An antidote to unsustainable tourism

Ecotourism is defined as responsible travel that assists in conserving the environment, sustains the local people’s well-being, and involves interpretation and education. This small-scale, low-impact form of travel was first introduced in the 1970s, however, it only began to take off after the 1980s. This form of tourism is considered as an antidote to unsustainable tourism as it protects biodiversity and allows tourists to observe nature in its purest form.

Ecotourism has a lot of potential in India nowadays, and it’s essential to assist both the economy and the local people. People participating in ecotourism activities are more likely to perform activities that are less detrimental to the ecosystem and respectful to the native culture. Ecotourism is getting popular every year because of the growing trend of prioritizing greener choices. This rewarding and educational experience improves their cultural awareness and understanding of nature.

No one would like to go to a beach that’s covered with trash or a mountain that is littered with rubbish. Ecotourism encourages tourists to help protect the environment on a much deeper level than the tourists just pass through. The tourists get to know about the hardships mother Earth faces due to unsustainable tourism. The more we enlighten ourselves about the world, the better we can conserve it from the climate and ourselves too.

The following are the benefits of ecotourism suggested by Travomint:

It Enlightens People

Ecotourism raises awareness of the threats to the ecosystem and helps inspire real change. It enlightens people about wildlife, nature and diversity. It also educates us that we humans are not the only living creatures on Earth, there are plants, animals and microorganisms as well. When we spend some time with nature we feel refreshed and calm, to sustain this feeling we have to do our part as responsible citizens and conserve nature by adopting ecotourism.

It Makes the Earth a Wonderful Place

Earth is already magnificent, but due to over tourism and other factors some of its corners are far from pristine. Ecotourism makes sure that our planet remains beautiful for the long term. It preserves and protects some of the most endangered ecosystems on the planet so that they stay for longer periods and our future generations also enjoy them. By adopting ecotourism, we can save some of the precious natural gems.

It’s Good for Environment

Exploitation of mother Earth in our quest for material wealth has caused global warming and pollution. The massive destruction of forest habitats in the name of development has deteriorated nature. It is believed that proper travel plans lessen the adverse impacts on the environment. The main aim of ecotourism is to preserve the environment from any natural or man-made calamity.

It Enhances the Quality of Travel

While traveling people expect enriching experiences and ecotourism exactly does that. We get to interact with different places, cultures, cuisines and much more. it’s not only good for the environment but for our own personal development and mental health. It lets us connect with nature and brings a multitude of benefits to our well-being.

It Supports Local People

Ecotourism helps local people and small enterprises earn money rather than large corporations that cut corners in order to save money. By supporting ecotourism, tourists financially give back to the places they visit and help sustain the livelihood of the locals.