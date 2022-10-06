EaseMyTrip’s Travel Utsav sale: Discounts upto 14% on flights, trains, 40% on hotels and chance to win a car!

EaseMyTrip, an online travel tech platform, has announced the effective commencement of its festive season offer, the Travel Utsav Sale. The deals will be active for 11 days, from the 6th-16th of October 2022. The sale will be live on the official website and app of EaseMyTrip from today. The sales will pack a basket of discounts on international and domestic flights, hotels, cabs, trains, buses, cruises, and holiday packages.

Customers can avail discounts of up to 14% and 10% on domestic and international flights, respectively. For hotel bookings, a discount of up to 40% and 25% can be availed on domestic and international hotels, respectively. The company is also offering discounted fares on cabs, with fetching deals up to 14% off, on buses up to 25%, on train bookings of up to 10% off. Lastly, EaseMyTrip also delights its customers by offering holiday packages starting at INR 7,900 per person and Cruise packages starting at INR 26,500 per person. Customers can click on the link to book their tickets EaseMyTrip website’s Diwali Sale page.



Also Read | Majestic Hindu temple opens in Dubai

Offers can be availed by using the Coupon Code: EMTUTSAV. Customers using ICICI bank credit cards, Bank of Baroda credit cards, and Standard Chartered credit and debit cards can avail additional discounts from 6th-9th October 2022. Kotak Bank credit and debit card holders can also utilize their cards to get bonus discounts between the 12th and 16th of October.

Announcing the festive sale, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “This year, we want to ensure that everyone gets a chance to be close to their near and dear ones and spread the festive cheer in full fervor, as festivals are an integral part of every Indian household. With the Travel Utsav Sale, we are providing our customers the chance to opt for affordable travel through great discounts. We look forward to bringing more exclusive deals and offers to engage and benefit our customers.”



Also Read | 10 Tips to grab attention as a travel influencer

The deals from EaseMyTrip can be readily availed by customers when choosing to fly with exclusive airline partners like Malaysia Airlines, Lufthansa & Swiss Airlines, Air India, Vistara, Cathay Pacific, Virgin Atlantic, Kuwait Airways, Vietnam Airlines, British Airways, SpiceJet, AirAsia, Oman Air, and Etihad Airways. Similarly, stay with hotel partners like Fortune Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels, Welcome Heritage, Sterling Hotels, Pride Hotels, Lords Hotels and Resorts, The Clarks Hotels and Resort, Royal Orchid Hotels, Spree Hotels, Justa Hotels, Le Roi Hotels, Suba Hotels, Gold Finch Hotels, and CGH Earth Hotels and avail exciting brand offers by the Brand partners like Cars24, Kalyan, Medibuddy, PizzaHut, Dr.Morepen, Gubb, EyeMyEye.