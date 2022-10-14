EaseMyTrip brings SIP scheme with added return of up to 20% for affordable travel; Here’s how much you need to invest and returns

Travel aggregator portal EasyMyTrip.com will soon launch its new product line, Save Now Buy Later, which will provide its customers with an investment solution that helps them manage their travel finances better. The product will allow them to get a 20 percent return on their invested money. The product will help customers plan their travel and save for their upcoming trips with a simple investment plan from the company and follow it up with a steady increase in their savings.

Through the product, customers can invest a small amount, a minimum of Rs 100 on a recurring basis through their UPI IP and that allows periodic payment under the scheme. They can start with a minimum of 90 days of investment and can then redeem their accumulated funds anytime. For domestic travelers, the collected amount can be used to book a hotel stay or a holiday package anytime post the 90 days period from EaseMyTrip.

For international travelers, the company allows customers to invest beyond 90 days. This will allow them to plan their trip ahead and make their purchases even earlier. The maximum investment duration is two years or five years depending on the requirements of the customers.

Lokendra Saini, Chief Operating Officer, EaseMyTrip.com, said “At EaseMyTrip, we are receiving tremendous positive outlook from the travelers in terms of holiday and hotel bookings and therefore hoping all our customers avail their next big holiday and hotel stay with us without worrying about their finances. “

EaseMyTrip is also hosting a festive travel sale on its website, ‘Travel Utsav Sale’, ending on the 16th of October 2022. The sale packs a bucket full of discounts on international and domestic flights, hotels, cabs, trains, buses, cruises, and holiday packages.

For flight booking, customers can avail of discounts of up to 14% and 10% on domestic and international flights, respectively. For hotel bookings, a discount of up to 40% and 25% can be availed on domestic and international hotels, respectively. The company is also offering discounted fares on cabs, fetching deals up to 14% off, on buses up to 25%, and on train bookings of up to 10% off.