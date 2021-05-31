E-pass for Maharashtra residents: Here is what you need to know about travel pass

Only government servants who have to travel for official purposes as well as people belonging to emergency services will be exempted from this requirement. (Photo source: IE)

With Covid-19 restrictions imposed in Maharashtra, people living in the state will now have to get an e-pass if they want to travel to other districts in the area. The e-pass is electronically generated and has been mandated for people who are taking a road journey from one district to another. It is to note that an e-pass cannot be simply generated to anyone who wants to get outside the house.

In the view of Covid-19 transmission, Maharashtra netizens can step outside only when there is a particular reason and this reason includes any medical emergency, death of first relative or a marriage in close relation among others. Only government servants who have to travel for official purposes as well as people belonging to emergency services will be exempted from this requirement. They can show their identification to move across districts.

In order to get an e-pass, people have to apply online on covid19.mhpolice.in. Here, the filed applications will be looked at and moved to the local police jurisdiction. The processing of application will be done on the basis of place of origin that the applicant has chosen. For this application, people will need to submit related documents and this includes a valid identity proof (Aadhaar card), medical fitness certificate, medical report in case of medical emergencies, death-related documents, marriage related documents- wedding cards or any document that justifies the purpose of travel.

Districts have been divided into parts and there are dedicated cells under police jurisdiction which will look at the processing of the applications. A report by The IE cited officials saying that the police are trying to clear these applications as soon as possible or latest by one day before the person has to travel.

However, in some cases, e-pass can be rejected. Mainly these rejections are subjected to either inadequate documents or non valid medical certificates. In case where there are many co-passengers, e-pass can be denied. Also, the photo identification needs to be clear for authorities to approve the application