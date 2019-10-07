Dussehra 2019: Biggest attractions of Mysore Dasara Festival

Throughout the ten days of Dasara celebrations, the Mysore Palace is lit up with thousands of lights. (Image: Mysuru Palace Official)

Spanning four centuries, the grand festivities associated with the Mysore Dasara Festival draws people from all countries across the world. In fact, Mysore’s Dussehra celebration is known as one of the biggest festivals in the country. A major attraction is also the famous Dasara Exhibition in Mysore, as it transforms itself into a shoppers paradise during the festive celebrations. Through the Mysore Dasara Exhibition, people can savour a first-hand experience of the country’s cultural diversity is celebrated through products, food stalls, games and rides. All these activities are appealing to children and adults alike.

Interestingly, the Dussehra celebrations in Mysore are presided over by the titular king of Mysore, who still enjoys the respect of people. The main festivities are associated with Dasara, Vijayadashami and Navaratri mark the triumph of good over evil. While the northern part of the country marks the fall of Ravana by Lord Rama, the eastern part of the country celebrates the slaying of Mahisasura by Goddess Durga.

The popular belief goes like this – the first festival that was organised during Vijayadashami celebrations was pioneered by the Vijayanagara rulers way back in the 15th century.

So, what exactly happens during the Mysore Dasara festivities and the grand parade? What are the biggest attractions of the Mysore Dussehra celebrations?

To begin with, thousands of people participate in the parade from Amba Vilas palace amidst a grand procession that comprises of an idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari that is placed on top of a beautifully decked up elephant.

Several elements come together to bring a festive feel to the Dussehra festivities in Mysore such as the decked up animals, dance performances by several cultural groups that prepare to showcase their best talent and music bands that are an integral part of the parade.

Thousands of shimmering lights lend a fairy tale magical setting to these celebrations in Mysore. No wonder, the Dussehra celebrations in Mysore attract thousands of people from across the globe to actively take part in the festivities and enjoy the tempting spread of varied food stalls and cultural events.

Throughout the ten days of Dasara celebrations, the Mysore Palace is lit up with thousands of lights – a visual feast for the eyes!