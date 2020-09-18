  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dubai suspends all Air India Express flights; Check reason, key dates

New Delhi | September 18, 2020 2:26 PM

As per the guidelines mentioned in the Air India Express website, flyers, who have a moderate or severe disability are exempted from COVID–19 RT-PCR test for travel to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Passengers need to fill Health Declaration Form and Quarantine Undertaking form and submit at the airport on arrival in Dubai. Passengers travelling to Dubai, must download DXB Smart App.

Dubai has suspended all flights of Air India Express! Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended all operation of Air India Express to Dubai Airports for 15 days till October 2. The decision has been taken after a passenger onboard a Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4 was found to be coronavirus positive, Air Transport and International Affairs Sector, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, SA Kankazar said. Kankazar revealed that this was the second such instance where a flyer has been detected as Covid-19 positive, as per ANI report.

For passengers travelling to Dubai, the COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test report must bear the name and contact details of the providing laboratory/ health institute. The report needs to be composed in English or translated to English and must be signed and stamped by a Healthcare Provider. Damaged reports will not be accepted, the guidelines noted.

Passengers need to fill Health Declaration Form and Quarantine Undertaking form and submit at the airport on arrival in Dubai. Passengers travelling to Dubai, must download DXB Smart App.

If any passenger hold a Dubai residence visa and he/she is flying back to Dubai, you must have return approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs(GDRFA). Other emirates residence visa holders travelling to Dubai do not require any ICA approval on the condition that they get ‘OK TO BOARD’ status.

For Indians with Tourist Visa of UAE and travelling to Dubai, passport and related documents accepted for entry must have a minimum 6-month validity from the arrival date. Flyers are recommended to purchase travel insurance that includes health coverage before your trip. All passengers are required to check the UAE Government Authority Website for the latest updates on travel.

