  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dubai says it welcomed 4.88 million visitors in January-October period

By: |
December 11, 2021 5:43 PM

The figures reflect improving momentum and stability in a hospitality industry battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns, the DET said.

It added that the emirate's hospitality sector had sold 9.4 million room nights in the Jan-Oct period, up from 7 million room in the same period in 2019.It added that the emirate's hospitality sector had sold 9.4 million room nights in the Jan-Oct period, up from 7 million room in the same period in 2019.

Dubai welcomed 4.88 million visitors in the period January- October 2021, its Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said on Saturday, adding that international visitors in the month of October alone had exceeded one million.

The figures reflect improving momentum and stability in a hospitality industry battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns, the DET said. It gave no comparable figure for the same period in 2020.

Related News

It added that the emirate’s hospitality sector had sold 9.4 million room nights in the Jan-Oct period, up from 7 million room in the same period in 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Dubai says it welcomed 4.88 million visitors in January-October period
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Over 7 lakh workers returned from six Gulf countries under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, says govt
2108 countries recognise Indian COVID-19 vaccination certificate for travel purpose: Govt
3Scheduled international passenger flights to remain suspended till January 31: DGCA