Dubai gets world’s largest fountain; people can visit from October 22

The fountain will be located at the Pointe which is a lifestyle and dining destination for many tourists.

After a record of having the world’s tallest building- Burj Khalifa, Dubai is set to make another record in the Guinness book of World Records. The city has been developing the world’s largest fountain. The fountain, also known as Palm fountain, is set to be unveiled on October 22 this year. A report by PTI noted that the fountain will be located at the Pointe which is a lifestyle and dining destination for many tourists. It is to note that the fountain’s area is spread over 14,000 sq ft of sea water and its super shooter is expected to be 105-metre tall with more than 3,000 LED lights.

Citing Omar Khoory, managing director, Nakheel Malls, the report said that the new fountain will bring inspiration to the customers at The Pointe, residents of Palm Jumeirah along with their retailers, tourists and the wider community. According to Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the Palm Fountain is an incredible addition to the world-famous landmarks in Dubai which will further draw out more visitors and residents near the property.

The Palm Fountain is set to have 20 bespoke shows and five different shows will run on a daily basis between sunset and midnight. The midnight show will be between 7 pm and 12 am and will be done to an array of popular songs. The songs will include many genres like Khaleeji, pop, classic, international and more. According to the report, each show will be of three minutes and is expected to be performed every half-an-hour.

Beijing Water Design Technology has played a role in the designing, building and operations of The Palm Fountain. The report said that GWR is currently in the process of verifying the largest fountain and once its done, the landmark will be officially declared.

Meanwhile, Dubai has opened its door for international visitors after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out globally. The city is also hosting many international sports players including swimmers and cricket players. The city has also come in agreement with India to form an air bubble so that people can travel back and forth within the two destinations.