Don’t miss your IndiGo, SpiceJet flights! Delhi Airport undergoes this big change in operations from Sept 5

Flyers boarding SpiceJet and IndiGo flights from Delhi Airport must take note of the following information.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) is undergoing a major change from September 5. No-frills airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet will be shifting their domestic operations to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Terminal 3 with effect from September 5. However, this will be a partial shift as a few flights of IndiGo will keep operating from Terminal 2. The announcements in this regard have been made by the GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), that runs IGI Airport, and IndiGo and SpiceJet.

Talking about the impending changes, CEO of DIAL Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the shifting of some domestic flights of IndiGo and all SpiceJet flights from T2 to T3 will help carry out the capacity enhancement work of Terminal 2 effectively. Flyers boarding SpiceJet and IndiGo flights from Delhi Airport must take note of the following information.

1. SpiceJet terminal change in Delhi Airport: SpiceJet flight numbers SG 8000 to SG 8999 will shift operations to Terminal 3. However, all of its other domestic flights will operate from Terminal 1. Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, Ajay Singh said that after this shift, SpiceJet’s flight operations would be restricted to just two terminals, Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, of the Delhi airport.

2. IndiGo terminal change in Delhi Airport: IndiGo flight numbers 6E 5000 to 6E 5999 will operate from Terminal 3. However, IndiGo flight numbers 6E 2000 to 6E 2999 will continue their operations from Terminal 2.

3. At present, SpiceJet and IndiGo partially, and GoAir fully operate their respective domestic flights from T2 at Delhi Airport. Air Asia India, Air India, and Vistara completely operate from Terminal 3.

4. The decision to shift terminal was taken after Terminal 2 witnessed a surge in traffic compounded by the re-allocation of Jet Airways traffic. This is also part of DIAL’s efforts to enhance passenger experience at Delhi Airport, which has been declared as India’s busiest Airport.

5. So far, a total of 184 flights operate out of Terminal 3. Following the September 5 shifting of terminals, the number of flights at T3 will go up to 240. This will include 32 SpiceJet flights and 24 IndiGo flights.

6. DIAL estimated that once the shifting of terminal will decrease the passenger load at Terminal 2 by 27 per cent. This will help DIAL go ahead with the passenger capacity enhancing works of T2. Once the developmental work is completed, Terminal 2 will be able to handle 18 million passengers per annum (MPPA). Currently, Terminal 2 handles 15 MPPA.

7. DIAL has taken several measures to ensure passengers’ convenience at the Delhi Airport. DIAL has put up bilingual directional and informative signage at all strategic locations in and around terminal 1, terminal 2, and terminal 3. Staff will be deployed at Terminal 2 and Terminal 3.

8. Shuttles will be available for the passengers. Bilingual pocket cards will be distributed among the stakeholders. Passengers will made aware of the changes through MATVs (in house television) at the terminals and Delhi Airport Metro.

9. DIAL will update about passengers the necessary changes of flight movement on its website. SpiceJet and IndiGo will keep their passengers informed through telephonic calls, SMS, and e-mails.

10. Delhi Airport witnessed an annual passenger traffic of 69.8 MPPA in 2018.