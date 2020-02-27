Donald Trump India Visit: FLOTUS Melania shares video of her Taj Mahal visit

Visiting the Taj was the only agenda point of the US high-level delegation while visiting Uttar Pradesh. (Twitter/FLOTUS)

Days after an hour-long visit to the Taj Mahal, First Lady of the United States Melania Trump on Thursday tweeted a video of the American First Couple’s guided tour through the mausoleum. FLOTUS Melania captioned the video as “One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the breathtaking Taj Mahal!” The video, which lasts 47 seconds, shows US President Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melani walking hand in hand as they are guided through the 17th-century monument which has become a symbol of love. The video also includes visuals which focus on the intricate work decorating the mausoleum and scenic gardens which complete the uniqueness of the monument.

The US First Couple, along with President Trump’s daughter and Senior Adviser to the US President Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and a high-level delegation, had landed in India on Monday noon and left from here on Tuesday night. The trip marked President Trump’s maiden official visit since he assumed the highest office in the US in January 2016, and he was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who broke the protocol to extend a warm welcome to the First Couple at the tarmac.

Shortly after they landed in India, President Trump and First Lady Melania visited the Sabarmati Ashram with PM Modi to pay their obeisance to Mahatma Gandhi. They then headed to the Motera Stadium, where PM Modi and President Trump addressed a gathering of 1.1 lakh people in the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, which was organised along the lines of Howdy Modi.

After the event concluded, the First Couple took off for Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, where they were greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The POTUS and the FLOTUS then went to the iconic Taj Mahal, where they spent around an hour. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also accompanied them. Visiting the Taj was the only agenda point of the US high-level delegation while visiting Uttar Pradesh and once the tour in the Taj came to an end, the delegation headed back to Kheria air base to fly to Delhi.

President Trump’s visit to India was primarily aimed at inking a defence deal of around $3 billion with PM Modi.