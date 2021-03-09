  • MORE MARKET STATS

Domestic travel in India rebounds! Over 92 per cent travel bookings not cancelled in February

By: |
March 9, 2021 12:11 PM

Indian travellers continued to travel and book hotels even with rising cases, a recent RateGain study has found. The month of February witnessed higher check-ins compared to last year. Also, 90 per cent of the travel bookings were received in a short window of 15 days. Sharing its latest insights related to the travel and […]

rajasthan tourismNotably, Pune and Jaipur were ranked third and fourth on Instagram though they lagged behind New Delhi on Facebook. (Image: Rajasthan Tourism on Twitter)

Indian travellers continued to travel and book hotels even with rising cases, a recent RateGain study has found. The month of February witnessed higher check-ins compared to last year. Also, 90 per cent of the travel bookings were received in a short window of 15 days.

Sharing its latest insights related to the travel and hospitality segment in the 3rd edition of PULSE, RateGain indicates that Indian cities remain a favourite with travellers, with Udaipur witnessing the highest amount of engagement on Facebook, though a little behind Mumbai which ranks higher consistently due to its share of celebrities and influencers that drive engagement for hotels.

Related News

Notably, Pune and Jaipur were ranked third and fourth on Instagram though they lagged behind New Delhi on Facebook. Last minute travel has been attributed as a probable reason for the same especially for the age group of 25-40.

Domestic travel: Increase in February check-ins

Across states, RateGain indicates a significant increase in February check-ins everywhere despite COVID-19 cases increase in states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The bookings for March seem lower. However, this may be due to the fact that the average booking window has shrunk considerably since the pandemic, and trends indicate that Indian travelers book domestic trips only one to two weeks before.

Also, the cancellation rate stayed at 8% for the month of February, which also means that most bookings were made for the month in a short booking window. Over 92 per cent travel bookings were thus not cancelled.

Domestic travel dips in March

A key reason for the slight dip in March can be attributed to the reopening of schools across states and exams being held as well. It is expected that with mass and rapid vaccination underway, the travel pattern is set to pick up towards the end of March as Holi and Good Friday come in the same week and most families look to enjoy a quick getaway before summer sets in.

RateGain, which supports over 250,000 hotel properties across the globe and powering more than 30 million bookings, has the distinction of being the only travel tech company to be featured four times on Deloitte Technology Fast 50 List and had been recently recognized by none other than the UNWTO for its services.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Domestic travel in India rebounds! Over 92 per cent travel bookings not cancelled in February
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Panna National Park: A gem among Madhya Pradesh’s tiger reserves
2Ayodhya Ram Mandir to be ready in three years; Rajasthan makes highest contribution in Samarpan drive
3International Women’s Day 2021: Free entry for women to all ASI protected monuments