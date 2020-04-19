Flight ticket booking allowed or not? Here’s what new DGCA circular wants all airlines to do

Here’s what DGCA says on domestic, international flight ticket booking in India amid lockdown. (Representative image)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed all airlines to refrain from booking tickets as no decision has been taken to commence the operation of domestic, international flights from May 4, 2020. In a circular today, the DGCA also said that the airlines will be provided sufficient notice and time to restart their operations. The DGCA circular comes a day after Air India created confusion among flyers by informing that it has started booking for flights from May 4. Air India had to stop booking following clarification from the government. According to the circular released today, in the previous circulars of DGCA “there was no direction/clearance, which allows the airlines to start ticket bookings for the journeys to be undertaken w.e.f. the 4th of May 2020.”

The circular released today said, “it is brought to the notice of all concerned that no decision to commence the operation of domestic international flights w.e.f. the 04th of May 2020 has been taken yet”

“In view of this, all Airlines are hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets as described above. Further, the Airlines may note that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting of operations,” it added.