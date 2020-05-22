Domestic flights to resume: Phased escalation of flight ops, new protocols, then decision on international flights, says Hardeep Singh Puri

The domestic flights will commence at a 33.33% operational level from May 25. (Image: PTI)

Domestic flights recommencement: After the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation released detailed guidelines for resuming domestic operations from May 25, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, talking to IE, said that there has been no delay in announcing the resumption of operations. He said that the decision to halt all flights was taken as a part of India’s holistic and integrated response to the coronavirus pandemic, and now that the lockdown restrictions are being eased, flights are also being resumed.

On being asked about the experience of other countries with regard to the opening of limited domestic routes, the minister told IE that the civil aviation industry all over the world has been among those which have been the worst impacted by the pandemic. He said that while experience may vary, the countries who have opened up the aviation sector are seeing a reduction in demand, and are even reporting of empty flights. He added that new protocols regarding the movement of passengers are being developed, the report stated.

Puri told IE that states have their own different views on the resumption of public transportation, and their suggestions and sensitivities have been considered by the Centre to the extent possible.

Speaking about the expectations from phase two of the opening of aviation sector, Puri told IE that the Centre is intending to carry out a phased escalation of operations, and now that some domestic flights have been announced in phase one, the Centre can look at how it goes and take a decision on international flights.

He further told IE that metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai are among the places which have been hit the worst by the pandemic, with both being classified as red zones. Both of these places are, on the other hand, major economic centres for the aviation industry, accounting for highest traffic movement. He added that various airlines have also developed their hubs of operations in these cities. However, keeping in mind the severity of the situation, the protocols and SOPs laid out by the Union ministry will have to be followed by the airlines, he asserted.

He also said that the views of airlines and other stakeholders were taken into consideration while developing the SOPs.

Talking about the financial costs the airlines would have to bear, the minister said that the Centre took a holistic approach and took the decision to not leave middle seats vacant. The decision was taken after experts opined that leaving middle seats vacant would also not lead to the following of social distancing norms. Flights in other countries are also not using this measure, and so the Centre also decided to forego this measure, keeping in mind the fact that airlines are already facing losses. Apart from this, if the cost of middle seat vacant had been transferred to the tickets of other passengers to make operations commercially viable for carriers, then the cost would have been too high for the passengers.

So, to make the flight safe for passengers and commercially viable for airlines, the Centre has taken other safety measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, based on the Vande Bharat Mission. He added that moreover, the downward flow of air conditioning will also help reduce the risk, as per experts.

On the post-COVID scenario for the aviation sector, Puri said that before the pandemic struck, Indian aviation sector was expanding and the country was scheduled to become the third largest aviation market overall. However, he said he believed that the aviation sector of India would come out stronger. He further said that in order to make the sector more self-reliant, the ministry has taken some measures to shift the maintenance and repair works within the country itself.

The domestic flights will commence at a 33.33% operational level from May 25 to restore the public transport system within the country, which is attempting to move forward from the coronavirus pandemic which has infected over 51 lakh people and killed 3.3 lakh all over the world.