Domestic flights resume in West Bengal: Flying to Kolkata? Check these guidelines before boarding flight

Good news for those who wanted to fly to Kolkata! Domestic flight services have resumed finally in West Bengal after the state government had opted to delay the service in the aftermath of the destruction caused by the cyclone Amphan. The state government has listed out some stringent rules for both the Kolkata airport authorities as well as passengers who will travel to and from Kolkata.

Guidelines to follow after landing at Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose airport, Kolkata

Wearing mask has been made mandatory by the state government along with steps to follow social distancing measures and basic hygiene routine.

All passengers have been asked to submit a self-declaration stating that they were not tested positive for the Coronavirus in the last 60 days, reported PTI.

A 14-day quarantine for passengers landing at the Kolkata airport has been made mandatory by the West Bengal government, added the PTI report.

All passengers will have to pass through a stringent screening at the airport upon landing and only those who will show no symptoms related to Coronavirus infection will be allowed to go home for home quarantine.

The passengers who will show any moderate or severe signs or symptoms of Covid-19 will be taken to the state’s health facilities for proper management.

The passengers who will be allowed to go fr home quarantine can contact the state’s Coronavirus helpline numbers– 1800 313 444 222/033-23412600,2357 3636/1083/1085 in case they develop any symptoms in future.

Installation of the Aarogya Setu app on phone and having a green status on the device is a must to start any air journey.

Guidelines for airport officials:

The need to ensure the social distancing measures and personal hygiene etiquette must be followed inside the terminal.

The airport authorities have to make sure all the common areas of the airport must be sanitized.

They should make arrangements for soaps and sanitizers at the different parts of the Kolkata airport terminal.

The airport authority should spread awareness about the social distancing norms and the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and hence they need to make adequate arrangements.

The central government had announced to resume the domestic flight service starting May 25. However, states such as West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh decided to resume flight services in their state a bit later for various reasons.