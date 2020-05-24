Domestic Flights from Monday: Web Check-in, Luggage, COVID-19 status of passengers – All you need to know

It is important to note that even though the suspension on domestic travel has been lifted and the travel is still conditional.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed travelling via flights starting from tomorrow (May 25) in India. While the norms for travelling are stringent, starting with permission for one-third occupancy at a time, there are many questions pertaining to travel that people are uncertain about.

Firstly, it is important to note that even though the suspension on domestic travel has been lifted and the travel is still conditional. This means that until and unless it is absolutely necessary, one should avoid travelling. However, those who want to board the flight, apart from the guidelines issued by the ministry, have some questions in terms of baggage, security check requirements, and other check-in facilities.

Knowing infected people

How to know if the next person on flight with you is infected with Coronavirus or not? One of the major concerns people have is how to know whether another person is a carrier of Coronavirus. The answer to this question is that you cannot know, the Indian Express reported. However, the government has made it mandatory for all the passengers to go get screened thermally and have Aarogya Setu application installed. This will at least inform the authorities about the zone that the passenger is coming from and whether that zone is a highly infected one or not. To be sure, no one from a containment area is allowed to travel. Passengers have to sign an undertaking as well to declare that the passenger is not having any COVID-19 symptom.

Bag check-ins

For those who are checking-in their bags, have to ensure that one cabin bag and one check-in bag is allowed. Make sure not to carry more than one bag, else there could be problems at the airport. Furthermore, a laptop bag or a ladies handbag can accompany in addition to the cabin luggage can be accepted.

Availability of food

All passengers who will be boarding the flight should note that food will not be provided. Those who feel hungry should carry some dry food items in them that to only those who have to eat for some medical reasons or so. These measures have to be taken because even if a passenger wants to consume food, he or she will have to take the mask off to eat and there might be some possibility of transmission.

Web Check-ins

Since proper social distancing measures have to be followed, all passengers have to check themselves in via web portals. After this, the passenger is required to take a print out of the luggage and paste it on the luggage. If they cannot take print out, passengers can simply write down their names, PNR numbers on a paper and paste it on bags.



Provisions for elderly and differently-abled

Firstly, it is highly recommended for elderly not to travel unless it is an emergency because they are highly susceptible to catching the novel Coronavirus. If they or any other disabled passenger is travelling, there are provisions for wheelchairs and golf carts (at some airports) that will help them board the flight. All the wheelchairs and golf carts will be frequently sanitised.

Apart from this, a triage has also been arranged for people who are feeling sick or seem to develop any symptom re