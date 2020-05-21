  • MORE MARKET STATS
Domestic flight booking news LIVE: Soon take flights within India; check flight ticket booking updates

Updated:May 21, 2020 1:24:46 pm

Domestic flights booking news: Various airline services like Air India, Indigo, GoAir, Air Asia, Vistara, Spicejet, etc., are also expected to release their own passenger guidelines and rules.

Major domestic airports like IGI Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, etc., are in areas with a big number of coronavirus cases.

Nearly two months after all airline services were grounded due to nationwide lockdown to arrest the spread of Coronavirus, domestic flight services are set to take off from May 25th. Union Minister for Civil Aviation, on Wednesday, informed regarding th development and asked all airlines providing domestic flights and airports to gear up for the resumption of flight services within India. On Thursday, SoPs or standard operating procedures for the domestic flight services resuming in the middle of lockdown 4.0 were released laying out a detailed plan for the safety of passengers and crew members.

Various airline services like Air India, Indigo, GoAir, Air Asia, Vistara, Spicejet, etc., are also expected to release their own passenger guidelines and rules. There are reports that the first batch of flight services will start from airports located in the Green Zone areas. But it is expected to be a tough call for airlines as major domestic airports like IGI Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, etc., are in areas with a big number of Coronavirus cases.

Financial Express online brings to you latest news and updates on resumption of domestic flights in India. Stay tuned:

    13:24 (IST)21 May 2020
    Domestic flights booking news live: Guidelines for Passengers

    From Origin to Airports: Do's

    Follow these norms

    1. Social Distancing and Minimum touch
    2. Agreeing to the self declaration form
    3. Registering on the Aarogya Setu App
    13:17 (IST)21 May 2020
    Domestic flights resume from May 25! SOP for air travel, flight booking rules explained

    Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri’s tweet on the resumption of domestic passenger flight operations from Monday, May 25 has created a buzz in the airline sector. He had said that the government will come out with the Standard Operating Procedure for airports and airlines very soon. Read More

    13:16 (IST)21 May 2020
    Domestic flight service to resume! Civil Aviation Minister makes big announcement

    “Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI.”, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri’ tweeted. Read More

