Domestic flight service to resume! Civil Aviation Minister makes big announcement; check date

The Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has announced that domestic operations of airline services will resume from May 25th. He also stated that the government has intimated all airports and airline companies to gear up for starting their operations from the scheduled date of resumption of the services. The Standard Operation procedures for passenger movement will be followed shortly, he added on his Twitter timeline. The announcement by Hardeep Singh Puri marks a significant development after the government suspended domestic flights till May 31.

“Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI.”, the minister Puri tweeted today.

The announcement to resume the domestic airline services has come in exactly two months after the government had halted the airline services in the country following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Reportedly, various airline companies have started accepting bookings for the travel scheduled next month. Earlier, national carrier- Air India had said that they need proper directives from the government before restarting their operations. The carrier had also suggested its loyal passengers who were on the lookout for details about the resumption of service to look at its own and the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Twitter accounts to stay updated on airline service.