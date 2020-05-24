Taking flight tomorrow? Will Aarogya Setu save you from 14-day quarantine? Here’s what Centre, states say

Maharashtra stated that it is not allowing the domestic aviation sector to resume operations in the state.

Domestic flight news today in India: Ahead of the resumption of the domestic flights in India on Monday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that states need not quarantine those arriving passengers who had approval on their Aarogya Setu status and did not show any coronavirus symptoms. The minister was holding a Facebook Live session to clarify the guidelines and answer the questions of the people.

An IE report quoted him as saying that all he could say was if a passenger had the Aarogya Setu app, did not show any symptoms of COVID-19 and tested negative for the disease, then there was no need for destination states to quarantine such travellers. He further asserted that the Centre had clarified that the app was like a passport for the passengers, which left no reason for the states to demand quarantine.

However, despite his statement, several states continued to require a mandatory quarantine of two weeks for the arriving travellers, leading to confusion among the passengers.

While Maharashtra stated that it is not allowing the domestic aviation sector to resume operations in the state, except for medical purposes or for the transfer of Indians evacuated from abroad, Kerala, Telangana, Assam, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and UT of Jammu and Kashmir have mandated a 14-day quarantine for arriving passengers.

The IE report stated that the Maharashtra government told the authorities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai that only minimum possible flights should be initiated from the state starting Monday, and they should only be for emergency purposes.

The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which manages the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj airport, had told the state government that once the limited domestic operations resume, an estimated 27,500 passengers would arrive and depart daily at the airport, the IE report said. This figure does not take into account the security, airport and airlines staff, MIAL added.

The government replied that since the resumption of operations has been ordered at a “short notice”, there would be issues regarding the transportation of these passengers in red zones like Pune and Mumbai. Starting public transport and taxis for such passengers would violate the lockdown restrictions imposed by the state and would disrupt Maharashtra’s fight against COVID-19, the IE report further quoted the government as informing the MIAL.

Domestic flights are scheduled to resume from May 25 at an operational capacity of 33.33%, after which the operations would be expanded in a phased manner. Currently, there is no information regarding the recommencement of international flights.