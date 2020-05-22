Air India, Vistara start sale of tickets ahead of recommencement of domestic flights

Domestic flights are scheduled to resume on May 25.

Domestic flight booking: Airlines in India commence booking! National carrier Air India and private carrier Vistara on Friday started the booking of their domestic flights ahead of the scheduled recommencement of domestic aviation operations on May 25. In a Twitter post, Air India said that its bookings commenced at 12.30 pm on Friday and that passengers wanting to avail this service can book the flights on the national carrier’s website, through authorised travel agents or via Air India’s customer care. Meanwhile, Vistara issued a statement asserting that the airline would follow the Centre’s directives and initially operate at a reduced scale before gradually scaling up, as ordered by the government.

The statement quoted Vistara CEO Leslie Thng as saying that aviation is an important sector as it provides growth to the economy and the resumption of operations would give a boost to the government in its aim to restore normalcy in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic. He further emphasized that the airline would maintain all the required safety, hygiene and security norms to prevent the spread of the disease.

The private airline further said that initially it would only be operating in 24 cities across the country.

Here’s what Vistara will do to ensure safety

Vistara asserted that it would follow the SOPs laid down by the Centre for the airlines, including suspension of on-board meals, making of web check-in mandatory, allowing limited baggage – one check-in bag and one carry on and accepting passengers’ booking only if they have proven their status of health either through a self-declaration or via the Aarogya Setu app.

Apart from that the airline would also follow the governmental directive of providing passengers with a safety kit, which would include face mask, face shield and sanitizer and would also make self-scanning at the boarding gate available to minimise the physical contact between the staff and passengers.

However, Vistara is not stopping at this. It has also detailed the additional way in which the Vistara flights are safe for passengers.