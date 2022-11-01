Do you know? Spread over 3 acres of land, Maze Garden near Statue of Unity is the largest in the country!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently dedicated two new tourist attractions – Maze Garden and Miyawaki Forest – in Kevadia town in Gujarat. The garden is near the Statue of Unity and gives a picturesque view of the 182 metres tall structure. The newly inaugurated Maze Garden is spread over 3 acres of land. It is the largest maze garden in the country and consists of a total of about 2.1 Km of the pathway. In the shape of a ‘Shriyantra’, it has been designed. The design is believed to bring positive energy to the place.

In the garden, a total of about 1.8 lakh plants have been planted. This has added to the aesthetic beauty of the landscape. It has been developed in a quick span of just eight months.



What is a maze garden?



It is an outdoor garden maze in which the “walls” or dividers between passages are made of upright hedges. It evolved from the knot gardens of Renaissance Europe-first constructed during the mid-16th century.

Longest maze garden in the world



If we talk about the world, the Longleat Maze in the United Kingdom (UK) is the longest hedge maze in the world. It stretches for nearly 1.7 miles, with 16,000 English yew trees and raised bridges. It has a white observation tower in the middle.



About Miyawaki Forest



In an area of about 2 acres, the Miyawaki Forest has been developed and comprises the native floral garden, fruit garden, medicinal garden, mixed species, Miyawaki section, timber garden, medicinal garden, and digital orientation centre. It has been developed using the method pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. This helped in building dense, native forests in a short span of time.