Do you know about this upcoming travel trend in India?

Travel and work is the latest travel trend. (Representative Image)

By Seema Wadhwa

In the age of social media, travel has seen a new shift in India transforming tourists to travellers. Many new-age users, millennials (Citizens born post-1980s) no longer describe travel as a luxury or an annual leisurely vacation, they now see travel as a necessity, and a way of life to explore the globe, one destination at a time. Since more and more people are now answering their quest to travel often, they no longer take a leisure-only vacation, they have now moved towards a self-planned workcation which involves working out of their laptops and phones while exploring a destination or two.

Keeping up with this travel trend is TraWork, a Pune based startup that helps individuals travel while working, has come up with an idea. While you’re in a picturesque land, instead of working out of your hotel room, TraWork books co-working spaces for its trip participants helping one work in a structured fashion with amenities like high-speed WiFi, coffee and nibbles.

Along with the discipline and increased pace of work, these co-working spaces bring networking opportunities to the table helping one interact with professionals around the world. At the very least, it helps you observe how the local professionals operate. While the itinerary is flexible to a majority of participants, a typical large group itinerary at TraWork consists of co-working roughly 4-5 days a week in the early part of the day, followed by a guilt-free tour of must-sees and must-experience destinations.

As a participant, if you’re not tied by a work schedule, then wrap up your co-working day soon, and you’re free to explore the said destination by yourself. We explored Hua Hin, a town in Thailand with TraWork to give you a first-hand experience. Weekends on a TraWork trip are typically a no-work zone and involve exploring the city.

Read on our experience on TraWorking In Hua Hin…

A 3.5-hour drive from the Bangkok airport takes you to Hua Hin, a respite for those looking to get away from the conventional hustle-bustle of the capital Thai city. Cicada, a night market set-up over the weekend is a popular attraction among locals and tourists alike. Expect everything from craft to culinary under the same roof, or floating cloud if you may as the market is set-up in an open area. The performances in the amphitheatre by local artists, a well-organised array of food carts is appreciable as at no time did this popular market feel cluttered.

When starting the day while the sun is up, a visit to the Hua Hin station is recommended. An aesthetically done waiting room exhibiting an architectural marvel with intricate arches is noteworthy. After being a recipient to the king, the waiting room acquired its status as a Royal waiting room. Before the establishment of roads from Bangkok to Hua Hin, the train was a popular mode of transportation over a boat ride.

Yet another fascinating Royal landmark is the Mrigadayavan Palace, a summer palace to King Vajiravudh or Rama VI. When you’re set to explore a palace in Thailand, you’re already painting a picture of grandeur but be prepared to be surprised because this summer palace does justice to its nature. Done up in pastel shades, fenced by manicured lawns, a long walk at the end stretch of the palace takes you to the beach followed by a bed of flowers overlooking this beautiful view.

While Royal influences can be spotted in this beach town, the contemporary side can be best experienced in eateries and cafes filled with elegant themes, and impressive details. If you have an eye for art, then Hua Hin can be your Haven. An Artist Village dedicated to galleries, a walk down to an array of displays, and a creatively done up coffee shop with a scenic view can fill your heart with content.

Plearn Wan, a retro shopping destination is yet another place to your feed your artistic soul. A magic carousel to greet you at entrance leads you to a beautifully lit up tree and walks you to a cafe with live music and Ferris wheel in the backdrop. If this doesn’t paint a throwback in your mind, walk down this two-storey establishment and witness the old-world designed stores with the premises embellished in a carnival fashion.

While the weekend was spent touring the town of Hua Hin, we kickstarted Monday over a road trip to Bangkok, followed by a couple of hours spent co-working and admiring a view of the cityscape. The co-working space was booked for the day letting us catch up on pending work and conclude the trip on a guilt-free note.

TraWork’s next trip is headed to Europe from 8th – 22nd November 2019. The cost per person is Rs.1,20,000.

(The author is a Mumbai-based travel writer. Views expressed are personal.)