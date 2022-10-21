Diwali, Chhath Festival rush! Indian Railways runs 211 special trains; Details inside￼

Keeping in mind the festival rush, Indian Railways (IR) is running 211 festival special trains across the country. Festivals like Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath are all lined up. And then we have Xmas and New Year in December. Most people use the railways to travel to their hometowns or to meet their relatives.

“It is our responsibility to make sure that you reach your loved ones, so Indian Railways has made special preparations for you in these festivals,” said the IR on Thursday.

These special trains will make 2561 rounds and run on routes like Delhi-Patna, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, Mumbai-Patna, Coimbatore-Gorakhpur, etc. To keep things in order, additional staff is deployed at the railway stations. The officers are posted as Officers of Special Duty (SDO) at stations during peak hours for overall supervision and coordination.

During this festive season, railway stations and trains are witnessing a manifold increase in footfall. To tackle the challenges posed by increased footfall, IR has taken various measures to control and regulate crowds at stations.

1) All efforts are made to run trains smoothly, with a prior display of platform numbers. Platforms shall not be changed. All rakes, including special trains, will be placed on the platform at least 30 minutes before the scheduled departure.

2) Proper train enquiry system and announcement system is being ensured and train information boards will be in working condition. They will show updated information.

3) Manning of escalators.

4) Through a dedicated WhatsApp group, regular monitoring is being done.

5) Railway Hospitals and dispensaries near stations have been directed to be prepared in case of any possible untoward incident at stations.

At terminal stations, provision of tents is being made. There are mobile toilets and extra water taps in front of the tent area. Extra reservation counters and enquiry counters are opened. Also, additional stalls for food and snacks and RPF help desk counters have been provided.

To provide medical facilities, doctors are posted and are available on short notice 24 hours a day at terminal stations as well as at all major stations. Provision of first aid posts with para-medical staff, adequate stretchers, and wheelchairs at stations has been made. At major stations, the availability of ambulances has been ensured.