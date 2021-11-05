Diwali 2021: Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island deck up in bright colors, festive lights

The festival owing to its universal values and celebratory outlook has grown to be a festival celebrated by people of all religions and all ethnicities.

The festival of lights and prosperity Diwali is not only being celebrated across the country but also at other major destinations around the world. Yas Island which is one of the emerging leisure and entertainment destinations in Abu Dhabi has been decked up on the occasion of Diwali with glittering lights and festive decoration. The Yas Island situated on the shores of Abu Dhabi celebrated the Diwali festival by decorating the key landmarks and attractions including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld among others. Incidentally on a day when the world was celebrating the festival of light, hope and colours, the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi celebrated its 11th anniversary which co-incidentally fell on the same day as Diwali.

Celebrations at Yas Island

While the landmark destinations and tourist spots at the Yas Islands got lit up in different colours, a series of light shows, multi-color light display and performances also drew the major chunk of attention at these places. The Yas Waterworld also matched up to the level of opulence exhibited by other landmark sites by presenting a marvellous series of light shows on the occasion of Diwali. A number of light shows and celebratory performances were also delivered at the Etihad Arena in the city.

Even though Dipawali is traditionally a festival celebrated by the people of Hindu faith in the South Asian region, the festival on account of its opulence, rich culture and positive vibes has percolated all cities and countries around the world. The festival owing to its universal values and celebratory outlook has grown to be a festival celebrated by people of all religions and all ethnicities.

Yas Island has emerged as one of the leading leisure and entertainment destinations of the world. The sprawling 25 km square area which comes under the limits of Yas Islands offers a range of water and motor sports. Situated at less than 20 minutes of drive from downtown Abu Dhabi the Yas Islands offers everything tourists around the world crave for including state of the art theme parks, top-class shopping experience, exquisite dining, sports complexes including golf courses, and finely tuned musical and family events.