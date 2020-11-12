Diwali 2020: Dubai all decked up for ‘festival of lights’ celebrations

Visitors to the Bloomingdale’s store in The Dubai Mall can grace the front page of their own edition of one of Bollywood’s most prestigious film publications Filmfare.

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated with much fervour across India. However, the occasion is also being celebrated in several countries. Dubai has donned the festive looks as citywide celebrations for residents and visitors of all nationalities have begun. Ahead of Diwali 2020, Dubai’s diverse neighbourhoods, shopping malls and landmarks are illuminated in a wonderful display of colour, lights and revelry. Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has organized several events for different communities.

“Dubai’s traditional Diwali celebrations really capture the fun, family-focused and cosmopolitan charm of the city. With so many great promotions, activations and shows this year, Diwali is the perfect event to start the festive season and showcase Dubai’s well-earned and famous status as the premier family and retail destination for all residents and tourists from all over the world,” Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) CEO Ahmed Al Khaja said.

Dubai Festival City Mall is hosting Diwali celebrations with two Bollywood-themed performances by the shopping destination’s IMAGINE water, fire, light and laser show. Taking place each day starting 6:30pm, the attraction will stage a performance of ‘Hathi’s Garden’, which tells the heartwarming story of a baby elephant, along with a stunning rendition of ‘Jai Ho’, the pop song featured on the global hit movie ‘Slumdog Millionaire.

Residents can celebrate the Festival of Lights at Global Village with the UAE’s best representation of Indian traditions, culture and food at the landmark attraction’s India Pavilion. Residents and tourists can shop for unique items and special gifts from more than 240 stalls, and indulge in delicious Indian flavours at a wide range of restaurants and kiosks as well as vendors selling street food favourites.

The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah will join in this year’s Diwali festivities with an incredible performance by the world’s largest dancing fountain, The Palm Fountain, and amazing fireworks show on November 13. The show will showcase choreographed dance to classic and contemporary Bollywood tunes and Hindi pop songs.

The creekside retail and leisure destination Al Seef, will welcome residents and visitors to its very own ‘Festival of Lights’ from 12 to 21 November. Families can enjoy a range of exclusive offers on dining, hotels stay, entertainment and shopping throughout Diwali as well as a series of special Bollywood-themed live shows at the venue’s open-air stage area.