Diwali 2019: Where are Indians travelling this festive season? These are the top destinations

The data is based on bookings made by travellers between October 23 to November 3 2019 .

This Diwali, more Indians are travelling to Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Dubai Paris. According to Booking dot com, on the domestic front, people have been preferring places like Jaipur, Puducherry, Ooty, Amritsar, Mysore, Tirupati and Kochi to experience the rich culture and heritage associated with the aforementioned locations. Travellers from the UK, France, the US, Germany, and Bangladesh have been visiting India during this Diwali, according to Booking.com.

Indians travelling internationally are mostly favouring Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur. Paris also found itself among the top 5 booked destinations for Indians this festive season. Other popular destinations during Diwali are Istanbul, Tokyo, Amsterdam, London, and Phuket.

WATCH: Vande Bharat Express Delhi-Katra train to Vaishno Devi! Review of new luxury Train 18

New Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Udaipur are the top 5 destinations for Indians travelling within India during Diwali. However, other places like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Puducherry, Ooty, Chennai, Lonavala, Amritsar, Mysore, Tirupati, and Kochi.

Nationalities from UK, France, USA, and Germany do prefer India as their favourite destination during Diwali. Tourists from Bangladesh, Australia, Spain, UAE, and Russia are also touring Indian during Diwali 2019. People from foreign countries prefer New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Agra as their favourite destinations. Other popular locations for popular foreign tourists are Udaipur, Calangute in Goa, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai.

The data is based on bookings made by travellers between October 23 to November 3 2019 . However, 2019 data is based on the number of bookings as of 23rd October 2019 and is subject to changes based on cancellations, Booking.com said in a statement.