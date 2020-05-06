Disneyland in Shanghai will reopen May 11 after COVID-19 shutdown under enhanced health, safety measures

Social distancing will be maintained in lines for amenities, in restaurants, on rides and other facilities and sanitization and disinfection will be boosted, the company said in a news release.
The Disneyland theme park in Shanghai will reopen May 11 under ”enhanced health and safety measures,” the company said.
Only limited attendance will be allowed initially, and visitors will need to book tickets and make reservations in advance. Social distancing will be maintained in lines for amenities, in restaurants, on rides and other facilities and sanitization and disinfection will be boosted, the company said in a news release.
With warmer weather and new virus cases and deaths falling to near-zero, China has been steadily re-opening, parks, museums and tourist sites such as the Great Wall of China and the Forbidden City ancient palace complex in Beijing.
