Discounts galore on flight tickets: Check details of latest Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Go Air, Vistara, Air Asia offers

Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Go Air, Vistara, Air Asia flight ticket offers, discounts: It’s a common perception that booking flight tickets is a costly process. However, airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, GoAir, SpiceJet, Vistara, and Air Asia are offering various discounts on flight tickets. These offers are applicable on tickets for domestic as well as international flights.

Air India flight ticket offers, discounts



National carrier Air India is offering a 25 per cent discount on ‘Ghumo India Family Fare’. A minimum family of three and a maximum of six members will get 25 per cent on published Economy Fares (taxes extra as applicable) on domestic round-trip travel.

Go Air flight ticket offers, discounts

GoAir has lucrative offers on its Mobile App. Flyers booking flight tickets through GoAir will get up to 10 per cent off by using promo code GOAPP10. Go Air also has an offer for senior citizen flyers. With its motto ‘age is no excuse to not stay young’, Go Air is offering 8 per cent discount on base fare for senior citizens. GoAir is offering a 5 per cent discount on base fare and excess baggage allowance up to 25 kg for students.

SpiceJet flight ticket offers, discounts

SpiceJet is offering up to Rs 1,000 off on flights and free priority check-in for IndusInd Bank debit or credit cards users. You need to use the promo code FLYINDUS while booking flight tickets. The offer is valid on every Tuesdays and till May 13, 2020.

SpiceJet is also offering up to Rs 1,000 off on flights and free priority check-in for Standard Chartered bank debit and credit cards users. You need to use promo code of SCB1000 while booking flight tickets. The offer is valid every Thursday and till February 20, 2020.

SpiceJet has another offer in which up to Rs 1,000 are off on flights and free priority check-in for RBL bank credit and debit cards users. You need to use promo code RBL1000 while booking tickets. The offer is valid on every Saturday and Sunday and till December 31, 2019.

Vistara flight ticket offers, discounts

Vistara is offering 100 bonus CV points on Website and Mobile App check-in, 100 CV points on booking directly with Vistara. One can enrol as Club Vistara member and earn 500 CV points. One can earn 1000 bonus CV points on completing flights in a month. Vistara customers can make the most of your CV Points and enjoy free flights and upgrades with Club Vistara.

IndiGo flight ticket offers, discounts

India’s popular no-frills airline has been offering several lucrative discounts on purchasing flight tickets. HDFC bank customers will get 15 per cent cashback up to Rs 1,000 by using PayZApp. The validity of this offer will expire on January 15, 2020. Federal Bank customers will get 15 per cent cashback up to Rs 1,500 by using debit cards. The validity of this offer will expire on January 10, 2020. Flyers can get 15 per cent cashback up to Rs 2,000 by using Bank of Baroda credit card. This validity of offer will end on November 17, 2019. YES Bank credit card users will get flat Rs 2,000 on an international flight. The validity of the offer is set to expire on December 31. Flyers will get 12 per cent cashback up to Rs 5,000 on easy EMI payments using IndusInd Bank credit cards. This offer will expire on November 17.

Air Asia flight ticket offers, discounts

Air Asia is offering a 10 per cent off under its ‘BIG SALE’ scheme. Travel period is valid till March 1, 2021.