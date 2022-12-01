DigiYatra: Attention air flyers! Your face can now act as a boarding pass

It may sound surprising but true that your face could be a boarding pass at some of the airports in India. Good news for flyers! In a bid to make boarding paperless and seamless, Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday launched DigiYatra at the Delhi airport.

DigiYatra, based on facial recognition technology, will enable passengers to make entry paperless and fast at various checkpoints of the airport, including security check areas. It will also enhance security at the airport as the data of air passengers will be verified with the airline’s departure control system, which will allow only designated passengers to enter the terminal.

According to a PTI report, DigiYatra is also being launched at Varanasi and Bangalore airports on Thursday.

DigiYatra: Here are steps you need to take for availing paperless entry at Delhi, Varanasi and Bangalore airports

1. You will have to first download the DigiYatra app.

2. Once downloaded, register your details on the app.

3. Furnish Aadhar-based information

4. Capture a self-image

5. Boarding pass has to be scanned

6. Credentials to be shared with the concerned airport.

7. You have to first scan the bar coded boarding pass at the airport e-gate

8. Facial recognition system at the e-gate will validate the your identity and travel document

9. Now e-gate allows you to enter the airport

10. You will have to go through normal procedures of clearing the security and board the aircraft.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) launched the beta version of DigiYatra App on August 15.

DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi, which is the largest airport of India.