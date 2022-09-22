DGCA extends 50% flight restriction on SpiceJet till Oct 29

India’s aviation regulator on Wednesday said that it is extending domestic budget carrier SpiceJet’s suspension to operate at 50% capacity till October 29. The 8-week period of restriction by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was to be lifted on September 21.

SpiceJet planes were involved in at least eight technical malfunction incidents in an 18-day period starting June 19, following which the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to the airline. The regulator stated that ‘poor internal safety oversight’ and inadequate maintenance actions’ have resulted in degradation of safety margins.

“Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50% of the total number of departures approved under the Summer Schedule 2022 shall be subject to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity,” the DGCA added.

SpiceJet will be subject to ‘enhanced surveillance’ by the DGCA. The airline recorded the best passenger load factor (PLF) in August at 84.6% and had a cancellation rate that was lower than market leader IndiGo.

On Tuesday, SpiceJet put a certain number of its pilots on leave without pay for three months as it finds itself with an excess number of pilots compared to the aircraft it has in its inventory.

SpiceJet had in 2019 inducted more than 30 aircraft following the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft. The airline had continued with its planned pilot induction programme in the hope that the MAX would be back in service soon. However, the prolonged grounding of the MAX fleet resulted in a large number of excess pilots at SpiceJet.

“We will be inducting MAX aircraft shortly and these pilots will be back in service as the induction begins,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said on Tuesdday.

Ajay Singh, chairman and MD, of the loss-making airline, had said in August that it was exploring multiple fund-raising options, including sale of stake to other airlines, to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore. However, the company has shared no further development on this.