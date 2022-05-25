DGCA directs airlines not to offer passengers unserviceable seats

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday directed carriers not to offer unserviceable seats to passengers on domestic and international flights. This follows an earlier audit of seats and cabin fittings by the aviation regulator, which found that carriers had many broken or unserviceable seats.

In a communication to all domestic airlines, the DGCA said some carriers are offering unserviceable seats to passengers on their scheduled international and domestic operations. “This practice is not only causing inconvenience to the travellers but is also inviting a serious safety concern,” it said.

As per Rule 53 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937, all material, including the aircraft seat, have to conform to approved design specifications, the DGCA said. Any part failing to meet the design requirements degrades the requirements of airworthiness, it said.

“In view of the above, it is hereby advised to ensure that airlines shall not book passengers beyond the serviceable seats meeting the approved design specification available in the aircraft, released for scheduled services. Any non-compliance in this regard shall be viewed seriously,” it said.