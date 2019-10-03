Delhi’s mysterious Malcha Mahal ruin to be restored

The 14th century Malcha Mahal lies in ruin due to decades of neglect.

Delhiites, Feroz Shah Tuglaq’s 14th century hunting lodge – Malcha Mahal – which lies in ruin due to decades of neglect, is likely to be restored! Once known as the humble abode of an Awadh prince, the dilapidated structure may seem difficult to spot. Wondering why? Given that it was totally hidden by shrubbery growing around it, the decades old monument withering away solely due to sheer neglect. And treasure hunters, don’t worry, everything of any ‘value’ seems to have disappeared long after the ‘royal’ inhabitants have gone. Only broken vessels and furniture have been spotted by people who have visited the structure that now stands abandoned and without anyone to inhabit it.

According to a report by IE, the Delhi government has already received a proposal from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, also known as INTACH, to restore the 14th century Malcha Mahal.

Few are aware of the fact that Malcha Mahal, a 14th Century hunting lodge, had been built by Feroz Shah Tughlaq, and it had been occupied between 1985-2017 by members of a family that claimed lineage to the Awadh royal family.

According to varied reports, the last Awadh prince was found dead inside the Mahal on September 2, 2018. It is said that he had moved into the Mahal with Sakina, his sister and Begun Wilayat Mahal, his mother. The last surviving member was the Awadh prince and he was finally laid to rest last year.

Even as stories of eccentric behavior by the family members of the Awadh prince circulate such as local reports about the hounds they used to let loose on unsuspecting visitors, it is clear that there is a hint of mystery around the structure that lies in ruins today.

The proposal is still being examined, but the state government is inclined to accept the proposal, particularly if the Archaeological Survey of India has no plan to restore the structure.

INTACH, a non-profit organisation working to create awareness on heritage and conservation, plans to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) upon receiving an official go-ahead on their proposal.

As per IE’s report, an official pointed out that the ASI will automatically get the first opportunity to consider restoring the mahal although the structure was not with them. The indications are that the Delhi government wants to take up the project.

Now that Malcha Mahal’s occupancy status is in the spotlight and it seems that the Delhi government is keen to restore the structure, Delhiites and other visitors to the national capital can hope to get a closer look at the Tuglaq style monument that is a vital component of Delhi’s history and legacy. Once forgotten for decades altogether, now the Malcha Mahal is set to be the cynosure of all eyes!