Delhi to see highest festive travel demand among metros, says Oyo forecast

OYO, the hospitality firm, has forecast that Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai will witness the highest travel demand during the upcoming peak travel months, among metropolitan cities. Further, among leisure destinations, Jaipur, Goa, Nagpur, Dehradun and Varanasi are set to benefit from the festive holiday travel demand, it said.

As per an analysis of the top 100 destinations with nearly 25% demand, most hill stations are predicted to be the most preferred destinations between October-December 2022, whereas, 20% are heritage cities and nearly 10% are beach destinations.

Several offbeat destinations such as Prayagraj, Raipur, Puri, Nashik, Bareilly also cropped

up on the list, signalling the Indian traveller’s inclination to visit less explored domestic destinations.

According to Oyo’s booking data compiled between January and September, Jaipur and Goa yet again topped the list of India’s favourite leisure destinations. The study further shows that Kochi, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam have also emerged as top ranked destinations among Indian travellers.

The SoftBank-backed company said there is a clear inclination towards heritage cities followed by beach destinations in India.

On the other hand, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai were the most popular business destinations in the country in the first two quarters of 2022.

Overall, the company said there was a 62% uptick in leisure tourism between January and September, as compared with the same period last year. Junesaw the highest increase in demand compared with the same period last year. But it said that travel confidence still continued to be at a record low.

Given that this summer witnessed record-breaking growth for the travel sector this year, the upcoming festive holiday season is expected to give a shot in the arm to the small and medium local hospitality businesses, the company said.

“There’s a major shift in travel habits and sentiments. Unplanned vacations, shorter stays at the very last minute, exploring nearby and offbeat destinations are all very relevant trends today. Flexibility tops the list. Providing consumers with access at their disposal, the choice to make travel decisions on their own terms, convenience and personalisation are all elements to being the consumer’s travel partner today,” Shreerang Godbole, chief service officer and SVP – product, Oyo said.