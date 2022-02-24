Delhi National Zoological Park to re-open from March 1; everything you should know

The zoo was opened for visitors on August 1, 2021.

Delhi Zoo: The zoo authorities announced today that National Zoological Park, Delhi will re-open from March 1 with an online ticket system. The zoo was shut on January 5 on a temporary basis due to the rising number of covid-19 cases. The portal for the ticket booking was disabled on January 4 itself.

All the supervisors in the Delhi zoo have been asked to ensure strict Covid-19 compliance and that the covid appropriate behavior is being followed as the zoo is all set to reopen for visitors. The zoo was opened for visitors on August 1 last year (2021) but it was then shut for over two months due to Delta covid variant wave in the country.

The facility was earlier shut for visitors in March 2020 when a pandemic hit the country. Then again, in January last year, it was closed due to the bird flu scare.

On Wednesday, India witnessed 15,102 covid cases in a single day. The active cases in the country dipped below two lakh after 50 days, as per the data by the Health Ministry. The active cases were recorded at 1,64,522 (0.38 per cent) and the daily positivity rate at 1.28 per cent.

The country deported 278 covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,12,622. The cumulative vaccines administered in the country has also touched the 1,76,19,39,020 mark.

In the similar news, the World Health Organisation on Tuesday said that the BA.2 variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain is not more severe than the original. Based on a sample collected from people of various countries, “we are not seeing a difference in the severity of BA.1 compared to BA.2,” Maria Van Kerkhove, a senior WHO official, noted during an online question and answer session.

With the covid-19 cases easing down the country, schools and colleges have also reopened in many parts of the country with students attending schools/colleges offline.