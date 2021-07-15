Delhi-Jabalpur direct flight to take off from Sunday: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia after joining the BJP was elected to the Rajya Sabha and subsequently made in-charge of the crucial ministry of Civil Aviation.

In a significant development for the Jabalpur residents, newly sworn Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has informed that a direct flight between the city to New Delhi will begin its operations from July 18. Scindia in a statement issued from his personal twitter account said that the New Delhi-Jabalpur-New Delhi flight will begin its operations from Sunday. The announcement comes in the wake of an earlier announcement made by Scindia about starting 8 new direct flights from the cities of Madhya Pradesh to major cities in the country.

Scindia in a statement issued in Hindi said that the beginning of the Jabalpur-New Delhi direct flight was an occasion of happiness for the residents of Jabalpur and the state of Madhya Pradesh. The minister also said the flight will ferry passengers on five days of the week. He further added that the development would not only save precious time of travellers but would also make a conducive environment for facilitation of trade and business.

मध्य प्रदेश विशेषकर जबलपुर के लिए अत्यंत हर्ष का विषय है कि 18 जुलाई से नई दिल्ली-जबलपुर-नई दिल्ली के बीच स्पाइस जेट की अतिरिक्त विमान सेवा शुरू हो रही है जो सप्ताह में 5 दिन उपलब्ध रहेगी।इससे समय की बचत के साथ ही आर्थिक गतिविधियों में भी सुगमता होगी। @MoCA_GoI — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 14, 2021

Days after taking charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry after the major cabinet reshuffle, Scindia announced the launch of eight direct flights from his home state Madhya Pradesh to various metropolitan cities in the country under the Centre’s Udaan scheme. In addition to the direct flights from Jabalpur, the minister also announced a number of direct flights from his native city Gwalior including flights to Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad among others.

Scindia who had been associated with the Congress party since the beginning of his political career switched sides and joined the BJP along with a dozen of his supporter MLAs, resulting in the fall of the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh last year. Scindia after joining the BJP was elected to the Rajya Sabha and subsequently made in-charge of the crucial ministry of Civil Aviation.