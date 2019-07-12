Delhi govt to kick start pilgrimage scheme, first train to be flagged-off on Friday

Delhi CM and Deputy CM will join the pilgrimage in the next phase

After Madhya Pradesh and other states, Delhi government has also announced a free pilgrimage scheme for the senior citizens of Delhi. The scheme named ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana’ is only for the people of Delhi. Delhiites who are aged over 60 can take benefit of the scheme, whereas people above the age of 70 can also take along an attendant with them. According to reports CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will join the journey with elderly citizens of Delhi to Vaishno Devi on July 20.

CM Kejriwal will flag off the first train for devotees on July 12, 2019, for the Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib- Delhi pilgrimage. The flag-off ceremony will be attended by Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot and chairperson of the Delhi Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti, Kamal Bansal. Chief Minister will flag-off the train at 6 PM from Safdarjung Railway station, Delhi.

The pilgrimage scheme is fully paid government initiative and will include travel, stay, and food for elderly people. The second phase will be on the Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu route from July 20 to 24. The CM and Deputy CM will join this phase of the pilgrimage along with the elderly people.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said, “I wish to convey to every senior citizen of Delhi to enrol themselves and take benefit of this scheme.” He added that his government has done a lot of work for the citizens of Delhi but this pilgrimage scheme is the most sacred work that they have done so far.

The guidelines of the scheme includes eligibility criteria, mandatory documents required, documents to be attached with the application form, etc. The guideline can be easily found in the e-district section of Delhi Government website in ‘pdf’ format.

The scheme allows beneficiaries to avail the benefits on a first-come-first-served basis and a total of 77,000 people (1,100 from each of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi) will be sent on pilgrimage every year.