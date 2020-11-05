  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi-Doha non-stop flights: Vistara to start flight services; Check date, flight schedule, ticket fares

New Delhi | November 5, 2020 12:12 PM

Economy class ticket of the Delhi-Doha flight is Rs 15,499, the Premium Economy ticket will cost you Rs 26,000 and the Business class ticket price is Rs 52,000.

Flight number UK 283 will depart from Delhi at 8 pm and will reach Doha at 9.45 pm (local time). Flight number UK 284 will depart from Doha at 10.45 pm (local time) and will reach Delhi at 5.10 am.

Vistara is starting non-stop flights between Delhi and Qatar’s capital city Doha. The international flight services between Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha will commence from November 19. Vistara’s international flight operations will be conducted under the bilateral ‘transport bubble’ agreement between India and Qatar.

Vistara Delhi-Doha flight schedule, ticket fares: Flight number UK 283 will depart from Delhi at 8 pm and will reach Doha at 9.45 pm (local time). Flight number UK 284 will depart from Doha at 10.45 pm (local time) and will reach Delhi at 5.10 am. These flights will be available every Thursdays and Sundays. Economy class ticket of the Delhi-Doha flight is Rs 15,499, the Premium Economy ticket will cost you Rs 26,000 and the Business class ticket price is Rs 52,000. The Doha-Delhi flight ticket prices are QAR 669 (Economy class), QAR 1140 (Premium Economy class), and QAR 2130 (Business class). Vistara has stated that flyers can book flight tickets on Vistara’s website, and mobile app.

Vistara has introduced a new food and beverage service for all its customers, in line with the regulatory guidelines.

Vistara is exhorting its customers to follow a few guidelines. Flyers must ensure that they are fit to travel and do not have any symptoms of COVID-19. Customers need to fill the mandatory self-reporting form on Air Suvidha online portal where eligible passengers can also apply for exemption from compulsory institutional quarantine before arriving in India. Flyers must do checking-in online or downloading boarding pass and using self-service options wherever available.

Flyers must wear a face mask at all times throughout the journey and additionally put on a face shield during the entire duration of their flight. Flyers must observe social distancing and opt for frequent use of hand sanitizers.

