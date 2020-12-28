  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi airport Terminal 3 gets passenger tracking system to manage movement, waiting time amid COVID-19

By: |
December 28, 2020 3:16 PM

The aircraft movement is currently being handled only by Terminals 2 and 3 of the Delhi due to reduced flight operations as compared to pre-COVID levels.

coronavirus passenger tracking system delhi airportPTS display screens have been placed in the check-in hall and arrival pier junction.

Delhi Airport T3: Keeping in mind the threat from the coronavirus pandemic, Terminal 3 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has introduced a new passenger tracking system or PTS. According to a report by news agency PTI, the PTS would aid in better management of the flow of passengers, while also ensuring social distancing and reducing the waiting time. The terminal has introduced a queue management system called Xovis PTS which would display waiting time at various places like security check and check-in in real-time. This would be displayed on various screens set up across the terminal, the report cited DIAL, the operator of the Delhi airport, as saying.

The report said that the PTS counts and tracks passengers anonymously with the help of sensors mounted on the ceiling. The sensors send data streams to the PTS, giving airport operators important information like passenger throughput, process time as well as waiting time.

An intuitive dashboard is used for the visualization of this information, which aids the airport operators in quickly identifying areas that are crowded, and bottlenecks.

PTS display screens have been placed in the check-in hall and arrival pier junction of the Terminal 3 among other locations.

Before the installation of the PTS, several trials were conducted so that better passenger flow movement as well as adherence to the norms under COVID-19 protocol including social distancing could be achieved effectively due to it. Once the trials turned out to be successful, only then the PTS was installed, the report added.

The development would significantly aid the airport manage the passenger flow which has rapidly increased since the government allowed flights to be operated from May 25 in phases.

