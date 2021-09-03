Delhi airport launches excess baggage delivery service, check how to avail service, charges

A DIAL spokesperson was quoted as saying that the Avaan Excess service will be provided by GATI, a premium logistics company which will also insure the baggage to enhance its safety.

In a significant step towards making the journey of passengers more comfortable and seamless, Delhi International Airport will offer excess baggage delivery service to the passengers. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has recently launched the excess baggage delivery service called ‘Avaan Excess’ to facilitate seamless movement of excess luggage to the desired location across the country, the Indian Express reported. The facility will help the passengers to deliver the excess baggage at an economical rate to the desired location across the country.

How will Avaan Excess service work?

Passengers can avail the service at the ‘Avaan Excess’ service counter at terminal 3 of the international airport and get their excess baggage booked for delivery to its desired location. Passengers have also been provided two options for the delivery of the baggage. Passengers can either book the air transport route that will deliver the package within 72 hours or they can opt for the road transport delivery option that will deliver the baggage within four to seven days from the date of booking. While passengers who want to deliver some perishable item or who want instant delivery can opt for the air route, passengers who are in no hurry can opt for the road route which is cheaper than the former.

Cost of Avaan Excess service

If one has opted for the road route, one will need to shell out Rs 101 per kilogram of baggage(up to 7 kg) and Rs 67 per kilogram (up to 15 kg). The delivery charges via air route are slightly high with Rs 236 per kg (up to 7 kg) and Rs 183 per kg(up to 15 kg).

With the launch of the Avaan Excess service passengers who are encumbered with their heavy luggage and ruining their sleep over it will be able to enjoy their journey in a hassle-free manner. So far as the safety of the excess package is concerned, the concessionaire providing the service is taking full responsibility for the safe delivery of the package and has also insured the same for the passengers.

