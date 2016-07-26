Delhi Airport enables faster check-in

Indira Gandhi International Airport

Passengers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) can now access faster check-in, due to the implementation of Rockwell Collins’ new Arinc vMuse mobile passenger processing solution. IGI, India’s busiest airport and the largest in South Asia, is the first airport to implement Arinc vMuse, facilitating airlines to check-in travellers with more ease.

“Passenger delight is a driving principle that has helped shape our company, services, goals and all that we stand for today. Arinc vMuse mobile from Rockwell Collins is a way to improve the passenger experience and to provide our airports with cutting-edge solutions when traditional systems are not enough,” said Jeewan Khulbe, head – IT, IGI.

The technology enables airline and ground handling agents to utilise a tablet-based application to check-in passengers from anywhere in an airport.

“IGI understands the value that these new technologies will bring – especially to improving operations,” said Paul Hickox, head of Airport System Sales for Rockwell Collins. “It is one of the many reasons IGI has repeatedly been honoured by industry groups as one of the world’s leading airports for both quality and customer service.”

In addition to Arinc vMuse mobile, the airport has deployed Arinc vMuse, Arinc SelfServ Kiosks, Arinc VeriPax Passenger Reconciliation System and Arinc BagLink for baggage messaging to facilitate passenger processing and reduce congestion.